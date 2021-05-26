MENU

News

Geico to Use AI from Tractable

May 26, 2021
estimate

May 26, 2021—Geico is partnering with Tractable with the hopes of accelerating its auto claim and repair process through artificial intelligence, the company announced in a press release. 


“GEICO customers know us for our speed of service and value. Tractable’s artificial intelligence solution delivers both, helping us review estimates more quickly and accurately, getting our customers back on the road faster,” Geico CEO Tom Combs says in the release. 


Tractable’s technology, trained using historical claims, assesses vehicle damage like a human appraiser, the press release says. Inserting AI into the process, GEICO aims to be able to accurately review estimates within seconds, while also reducing administrative overhead.

