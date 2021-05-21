MENU

News

Montana Shop Donates Meals, Books To Community

May 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 21, 2021—Montana-based Top Gun Auto Body recently donated $5,000 to a local food shelf. The donation will lead to more than 10,000 meals, KTVH reports. 


“I think the thought of us getting together as a staff, coming together, trying to do something for the community and most of all, our youth, that's our future there. So trying to make sure that we could do the right thing and put our best foot forward for the community," owner Teddy Culbertson told the outlet. 


The food will go to Helena Food Share, which feeds 250 households weekly. 


Culbertson is also donating 750 children's books to first graders in multiple districts (Helena, East Helena, and Montana City) and is challenging other businesses to get involved and support the community.

