Toyota Auto Body Hacked

May 21, 2021—A manufacturing unit of Toyota Auto Body was hacked, exposing sensitive information online, Nikkei Asia reported.

Toyota Auto Body confirmed that financial and customer data from Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, which makes parts for the Toyota Corolla, were put online. The company declined to say whether it received a demand for ransom but said no payment was made, the report says.

The hack is believed to have come from a Russian cyber gang, the report said.