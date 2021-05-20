MENU

News

The Boyd Group Acquires 2 Maryland Shops

May 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS acquisition Boyd Group Camden Body & Fender Gerber Collision & Glass news
May 20, 2021 —The Boyd Group has acquired two collision repair centers in Maryland, the company announced in a press release. 


The shops will become part of the Gerber Collision & Glass brand. Both locations will transition from the Camden Body & Fender name, which was founded 96 years ago and is one of the oldest collision repairers in Maryland, the release says. 


The shops are located in Baltimore and Reisterstown. 


“We welcome these experienced teams and are eager to expand on their longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality repairs and great customer service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. “These repair centers are located 12 miles from each other and will introduce our brand to new customers and enhance our ability to further assist our insurance clients in these markets.”


Within the last two weeks, the Boyd Group has acquired locations in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, and now Maryland. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

