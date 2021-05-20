The EV Hummer is Really Going To Tip the Scales

May 20, 2021—Hummers are known for being big, and now GMC's EV Hummer can be known for being heavy. Very heavy.

According to Autoblog, the EV Hummer will weigh in at 9,046 pounds, which is 1,000 pounds heavier than the H1 Alpha. When it's released the vehicle will be one of the heaviest new cars available in the U.S.

Much of the weight comes from the fact that the EV Hummer is so big, Autoblog reports, and that batteries and its three electric motors are heavy, too.