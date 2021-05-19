MENU

News

CARSTAR Adds Myrtle Beach Location

May 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
May 19, 2021—CARSTAR announced the opening of a new location in Myrtle Beach, S.C., according to a press release. 

CARSTAR Myrtle Beach, located at 1560 Highway 501, is a 7,500 square foot facility owned by Ken Depper. 

“My first job outside of my dad’s shop was at CARSTAR and I always liked the company and knew some of the core team members,” Depper says in the release. “As a former technician and painter, I understand both the shop needs and our business needs. It was an easy choice to join CARSTAR, knowing the support the company provides and the resources my team would now have access to.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

