News

This Week in Business Strategies

May 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Insights You Can Pull Out of Bad Customer ReviewsInc. 

Bad reviews can hurt, but every one of them can tell you a little about how to do better.

This Is Why You Should Never Ignore Customer Feedback — Entrepreneur

Criticism is tough to take until you discover that it's a gift in disguise, potentially leading to your next great opportunity.

One Hack That Will Change Your Facebook Ads Success Rate — Forbes

Learn what interest targeting is and how to use it to become a Facebook Ads pro.

