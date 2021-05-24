This Week in Business Strategies

May 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Insights You Can Pull Out of Bad Customer Reviews — Inc.

Bad reviews can hurt, but every one of them can tell you a little about how to do better.

This Is Why You Should Never Ignore Customer Feedback — Entrepreneur

Criticism is tough to take until you discover that it's a gift in disguise, potentially leading to your next great opportunity.

One Hack That Will Change Your Facebook Ads Success Rate — Forbes

Learn what interest targeting is and how to use it to become a Facebook Ads pro.