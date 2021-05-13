ATI Announces Apprenticeship Training Program
May 13, 2021—The Automotive Training Institute has launched a new apprenticeship training program.
According to a press release, the program will carry a length of two years and will be offered independently from ATI’s membership-based, shop re-engineering and coaching programs. Participants that successfully complete the programs will be certified and accredited as tech mentors or C-level technicians to work in their professions.
“The goal of ATI’s apprenticeship programs is to provide more career growth opportunities for emerging trade professionals while helping to alleviate the auto industry’s tech shortage by developing more candidates,” ATI president Richard Menneg says in the release.
Beginning next month, mentors and mentees will participate in prerequisite classes to review their roles, along with best practices and expectations. If successful, they will advance to their two-year apprentice programs beginning in July. Subsequent apprenticeship programs are slated to be launched every three months thereafter.
As mentors participate in the program, they will earn continuing education credits through ASE or I-CAR toward related certifications, as well as become a certified technician mentor and shop.
ATI will be creating a second phase of this program that will be a two-year program taking a C-technician to a B-technician. For more information about the program contact Greenman via his email, rgreenman@autotraining.net.
