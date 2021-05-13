MENU

News

CREF Opening Resume Database For Interested Shops

May 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Resume

May 13, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation is opening up its student resume database in an effort to address the industry’s “desperate need” for entry-level staff. 


“We look forward to safely gathering crowds at our career fair events in the future, however we didn’t want the pandemic to keep us from connecting students with industry employers. Also, through the national electronic student resume gathering, we aren’t limited to only helping the students in the markets where we are holding physical career fair events and can assist students from anywhere around the country. We look forward to highlighting those success stories of students gaining industry employment,” CREF director of development Brandon Eckenrode says in the organization's May newsletter.


Interested shops should connect with CREF development and marketing coordinator Tiffany Bulak to receive access.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

