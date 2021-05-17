MENU

News

This Week in Business Strategies

May 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
May 17, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The PPP Is Out of Cash. Three Ways It Could Improve in the Next Crisis—Inc. 

The forgivable loan program helped more than eight million small businesses access more than $780 billion in aid. But former SBA boss Michael Roth says it could have been a less painful process.

Attention Small Businesses: There's a Generation-Sized Untapped Customer Base — Entrepreneur

This potential market is roughly the same size as Generation X.

The High Cost of Poor Succession Planning — Harvard Business Review  

Companies need to start succession planning well before they think they need to.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

