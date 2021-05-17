This Week in Business Strategies

May 17, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The PPP Is Out of Cash. Three Ways It Could Improve in the Next Crisis — Inc.

The forgivable loan program helped more than eight million small businesses access more than $780 billion in aid. But former SBA boss Michael Roth says it could have been a less painful process.

Attention Small Businesses: There's a Generation-Sized Untapped Customer Base — Entrepreneur

This potential market is roughly the same size as Generation X.

The High Cost of Poor Succession Planning — Harvard Business Review

Companies need to start succession planning well before they think they need to.