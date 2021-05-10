MENU

AkzoNobel Launches Training Platform

May 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 10, 2021—AkzoNobel has launched its new Acoat Selected digital training platform, according to a press release. 

The platform contains business services content that was previously only available to Sikkens customers through face-to-face instruction. The digital platform is now available to AkzoNobel’s Lesonal customers as well as its Sikkens customers. 

The digital training platform contains seven content categories most relevant to collision repair shop owners/managers and production managers, the press release says. The categories include Process Improvement, Human Resources, Marketing, Technical, Sales, and Finance. In addition, the training fulfills I-CAR continuing education credit requirements and is free of charge for AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal customers.

To access the program, click here
 

