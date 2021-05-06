Polyvance Celebrating 40th Anniversary

May 6, 2021—Polyvance, a plastic repair company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, according to a press release.

The company was founded as Urethane Supply Company by Jim Sparks in 1981. Rebranded as Polyvance in 2016, the company maintains its exclusive focus on products and training to help people repair plastic parts.

According to the press release, Polyvance “offers the world’s largest variety of plastic welding rod, with 21 different material choices, eight different profiles, and 10 different colors,” and “is the only company in the industry with hands-on courses on nitrogen plastic welding that are approved for credit by I-CAR.”

Polyvance released a special video on its YouTube channel to celebrate its 40th anniversary.