MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. leadership news
leadership tactics

May 6, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

In 2 Words, Bill Gates Shared What Separates Successful Leaders From the Pack — Inc. 

In a pandemic, great leaders do much more than just manage people.

Entrepreneurs Without This Trait Have a Much Lower Chance of Success — Entrepreneur

Effective business leaders must work hard and hone strategy, but there's something else that sets the most successful apart from the rest.

How Leaders Get in the Way of Organizational Change — Harvard Business Review  

Three mistakes leaders make that hurt their business. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

How To Determine if a Car Is Totaled

Polyvance Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.