News

Boyd Group Adds Gerber Collision Shop In California

May 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 3, 2021—The Boyd Group announced its newest Gerber Collision & Glass location, according to a press release. 

The group acquired California-based Milo Johnson Auto Body, which operated since 1945 and from its current location in Escondido since 1971. The shop will now transform into a Gerber location. 

“We welcome this experienced team and are excited to extend our presence further south in California,” Kevin Burnett, chief operating officer of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding service to new customers and insurance partners in this region.”
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

