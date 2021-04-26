MENU

News

ADAS Webinar Announced

April 26, 2021
April 26, 2021—A new webinar focused on ADAS and the current issues repairers are facing has been announced, according to a press release. 

Jake Rodenroth — director of OEM and industry technical relations for asTech — is leading a webinar on ADAS on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. CST. Rodenroth is expected to discuss the current problems repairers can face in the ever-evolving landscape of collision repair diagnostics. 

The webinar is part of an online continuing-education series for collision repair facilities co-sponsored by the Nebraska Auto Body Association (NABA) and the Kansas Auto Body Association (KABA).

Click here to register. 
 

