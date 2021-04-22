ASE Announces ADAS Webinar

April 22, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians tomorrow, Friday, April 23 at 4 p.m. EST, the organization announced in a press release.

Entitled “ADAS Systems—What They're All About,” the session will break down the history of ADAS, where the industry is going, along with the different types of ADAS systems and the impact they have on collision repair facilities.

Paul Hill, Tom McFinch, and Jeff Poole from I-CAR deliver the session. To register, click here.

