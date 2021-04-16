SEMA Plans New ADAS Center

April 16, 2021—The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has purchased a 45,000 square-foot building in Detroit, Mich., to serve as an access point to resources, tools, and equipment for manufacturers, the organization announced in a release.

The building will include an ADAS research and development center, which represents a new venture for SEMA, where manufacturers will be able to obtain static calibration of on-board vehicle ADAS systems (radars and cameras), the release says. With access to OEM-quality equipment and procedures, manufacturers will be able to troubleshoot software/hardware obstacles, as well as work on dynamic testing in conjunction with local facilities.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit facility opens up new doors and opportunities,” Mike Spagnola, SEMA vice president of OEM relations and product development, says in the release. “We will be able to take our current offerings to a whole new level by making the services accessible to new members, incorporating new technology, and collaborating with key partners in the area.”

Image: SEMA

