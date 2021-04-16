MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

SEMA Plans New ADAS Center

April 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS Collision Repair Industry news SEMA
SEMA

April 16, 2021—The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has purchased a 45,000 square-foot building in Detroit, Mich., to serve as an access point to resources, tools, and equipment for manufacturers, the organization announced in a release. 

The building will include an ADAS research and development center, which represents a new venture for SEMA, where manufacturers will be able to obtain static calibration of on-board vehicle ADAS systems (radars and cameras), the release says. With access to OEM-quality equipment and procedures, manufacturers will be able to troubleshoot software/hardware obstacles, as well as work on dynamic testing in conjunction with local facilities.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit facility opens up new doors and opportunities,” Mike Spagnola, SEMA vice president of OEM relations and product development, says in the release. “We will be able to take our current offerings to a whole new level by making the services accessible to new members, incorporating new technology, and collaborating with key partners in the area.”

 

Image: SEMA
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

1Collision Hires Director Of Business Development

Gerber Acquires Florida Location

Related Articles

OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Talks ADAS, Autonomous Vehicles

SEMA Panel Discusses ADAS Retrofitting Opportunities

ADAS Takes Center Stage at CIC Meeting

You must login or register in order to post a comment.