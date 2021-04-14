CIF Silent Auction To Start Next Week

April 14, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation will begin its celebratory 20th anniversary auction on April 19 at 8 a.m. EST, the organization announced in a press release.

The auction items include autographed memorabilia by Joe Namath, Pete Rose, and Wayne Gretzky, a custom Rolling Stones guitar, and a private cooking lesson. All profits will go directly to the CIF disaster relief fund, which provides assistance to collision professionals who have encountered devastating events like hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and flooding.

