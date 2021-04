April 14, 2021—Texas-based Rock Collision Center is adding a second location, the Community Impact Newspaper reported.

Rock Collision has been operating with one location in Temple, Texas, for just under 40 years, according to Community Impact. The company was founded in 1982. Its second location is opening roughly 40 miles southwest in Georgetown.

Rock Collision services include auto collision repairs as well as bumper, dent, and hail damage.