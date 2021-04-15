MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Hidden Benefits of Learning a Foreign Language — Inc. 

Understanding a new way of speaking is a key to understanding yourself—and your business.

3 Strategies That Will Keep Your Employees Engaged So They Don't Jump Ship — Entrepreneur

Learn what makes your employees motivated and enjoying their jobs so they feel connected for the long haul.

Find the Right Words to Inspire Your Team — Harvard Business Review  

It’s important to understand that when you, as a leader, communicate with your team, using weaker words weakens your message and blunts your ability to inspire people.

