Caliber Announces Start Of Annual Food Drive

April 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 13, 2021—Caliber yesterday kicked off its 10th annual Restoring You Food Drive, the company announced in a press release. 

The seven-week program, which partners with more than 80 local food banks, supports childhood hunger relief, specifically children who rely on subsidized meals during the school year and lose that reliable meal source during the summer. 

"The need is staggering and heartbreaking. So many families across the country continue to struggle to put food on the table. These are not just statistics they are real people, real familiesand it reinforces why we started the Restoring You Food Drive 10 years ago. Kids should not have to worry about where their next meal will come fromperiod," Mark Sanders, CEO and president of Caliber, says in the release.

Caliber has donated more than 23 million meals over its nine years of doing the food drive. Caliber will also be matching all monetary donations at a rate of 25 percent per donation.
 

