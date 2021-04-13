I-CAR Releases 2020 Year In Review Report

April 13, 2021—I-CAR released its 2020 digital year in review, highlighting its accomplishments and milestones from the past year.

Amongst the milestones, the organization announced 961 shops achieved gold status, bringing its total 8,880 shops. It also announced 36,861 individuals maintained platinum status, according to the report. Additionally, a total of 818,000 online courses were completed throughout the year.

“At the shop level, slow-downs turned into teachable moments, literally, with technicians turning to online courses in droves to 'train up' for the future,” I-CAR CEO and president John Van Alstyne says of the report.

The annual review can be downloaded here.

