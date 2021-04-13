MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

I-CAR Releases 2020 Year In Review Report

April 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Industry collision repair I-CAR news
computer

April 13, 2021—I-CAR released its 2020 digital year in review, highlighting its accomplishments and milestones from the past year. 

Amongst the milestones, the organization announced 961 shops achieved gold status, bringing its total 8,880 shops. It also announced 36,861 individuals maintained platinum status, according to the report. Additionally, a total of 818,000 online courses were completed throughout the year. 

“At the shop level, slow-downs turned into teachable moments, literally, with technicians turning to online courses in droves to 'train up' for the future,” I-CAR CEO and president John Van Alstyne says of the report.

The annual review can be downloaded here.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Farmers Announces New Insurance Program

Caliber Announces Start Of Annual Food Drive

Related Articles

I-CAR Unveils 2020 Awards Recipients

Report: Over 17M Cars to be Sold in 2020

I-CAR, ASE Present Master Technician of the Year Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.