GM to Build EV Silverado

April 12, 2021—General Motors announced plans for the first all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which will be built at the Detroit Factory ZERO plant.

A press release from the company says that the EV Silverado will get a ground-up redesign based on the Ultium Drive platform. GM estimates a 400-mile range.

Factory ZERO itself is undergoing a full remodel, thanks to a $2.2 billion investment in the facility to make it EV-ready. GM says that its paint, body shops, and general assembly areas are getting full upgrades. The final plant will be around 4.5 million square feet. It will also produce the Hummer EV models.

Image: GM