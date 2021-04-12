MENU

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

GM to Build EV Silverado

April 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Factory zero

April 12, 2021—General Motors announced plans for the first all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which will be built at the Detroit Factory ZERO plant.

A press release from the company says that the EV Silverado will get a ground-up redesign based on the Ultium Drive platform. GM estimates a 400-mile range.

Factory ZERO itself is undergoing a full remodel, thanks to a $2.2 billion investment in the facility to make it EV-ready. GM says that its paint, body shops, and general assembly areas are getting full upgrades. The final plant will be around 4.5 million square feet. It will also produce the Hummer EV models.

 

Image: GM

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

