Biden Infrastructure Plan Includes EV Goals

April 6, 2021—President Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan last Wednesday that would include $174 billion to encourage Americans to switch to EVs, the New York Times reported. 

The plan calls for the building of half a million EV charging stations by 2030. It would also include a federal rebate for purchasing an EV. The plan also offers help to automakers to get them to build EVs and their batteries in the U.S.

The plan was announced just a day after industry advocates asked Biden to invest in EV infrastructure. 
 

