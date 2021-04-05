MENU

News

PPG Recognizes Distributor of the Year

April 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
trophy
April 5, 2021—PPG last week named its annual Platinum Distributor of the Year.

The paint maker is recognizing Ideal Distributors, which operates out of St. George, Utah, a press release says.

“We are greatly honored and humbled to receive this monumental award,” Ray Odette, owner and president of Ideal Distributors, says in the release. “This takes on special significance considering the uncertain and unpredictable business climate of 2020. We are an independent, family-owned business that places great value on building customer relationships. For a long-time partner like PPG to recognize us in this capacity is very gratifying.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

