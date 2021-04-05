MENU

News

Sherwin-Williams Announces Training Schedule

April 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
class

April 5, 2021—Sherwin-Williams last week announced its second quarter training schedule, which includes nearly two dozen courses.

The courses are for collision repair industry professionals at every level of experience, a press release says, and are "aimed to equip attendees with the skills needed to maximize profitability and increase productivity."

The courses are a combination of classroom (new safety protocols are in place), online interactive, and hands-on instruction, the press release says.

Courses are offered in Atlanta, Grand Prairie, Texas, Havertown, Pa., and Reno, Nev., running this month through June, the press release says. Click here for more information.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

