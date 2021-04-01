HD Repair Forum Announces Fall Event

April 1, 2021—The HD Repair Forum, which bills itself as the only conference and organization focused only on the heavy-duty collision repair industry, announced yesterday it would hold an in-person event this fall.

According to a press release, the forum will take place Sept. 27 and 28 in Atlanta, Ga., at the Georgia World Congress Center, happening alongside the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

“This is the first time our event will be held in the fall," forum president and co-founder Brian Nessen says in the release. "It will not replace our spring event, scheduled for April 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, but it will be the first time for us to gather in more than a year. Based upon the feedback from our advisory board and industry leadership, the HDRF will now be a biannual event.”

The event's schedule and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, the release says.