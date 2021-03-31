MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decisions Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

'Who Pays' Survey Now Open Through April

March 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Advice collision repair Collision Repair Industry survey Who Pays For What
Question

March 31, 2021—Collision Advice and CRASH Network are once again seeking information from collision repairers as part of their "Who Pays for What?" survey.

The latest survey is open through the month of April and focuses on "not-included" labor operations, according to a press release.

“I think our surveys have helped raise shops’ awareness of not-included procedures they may be doing without making an informed decision as to whether it’s something they will charge for,” Mike Anderson of Collision Advice says in the release. “Just completing the survey can be a good reminder of a couple dozen such procedures, and the survey report we produce with the findings can be a good training tool for shop staff.”

Per the release, the survey should take about 15-20 minutes, the press release says. Those who participate in the survey will receive a free report of its findings, and more.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Volkswagen Bugs Media With Fake Name Change

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dynabrade Announces New President

Related Articles

"Who Pays for What?" Latest Survey Now Open

Latest 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Launches

Payment for Body Labor Operations Improves in Latest 'Who Pays for What?' Survey

You must login or register in order to post a comment.