'Who Pays' Survey Now Open Through April

March 31, 2021—Collision Advice and CRASH Network are once again seeking information from collision repairers as part of their "Who Pays for What?" survey.

The latest survey is open through the month of April and focuses on "not-included" labor operations, according to a press release.

“I think our surveys have helped raise shops’ awareness of not-included procedures they may be doing without making an informed decision as to whether it’s something they will charge for,” Mike Anderson of Collision Advice says in the release. “Just completing the survey can be a good reminder of a couple dozen such procedures, and the survey report we produce with the findings can be a good training tool for shop staff.”

Per the release, the survey should take about 15-20 minutes, the press release says. Those who participate in the survey will receive a free report of its findings, and more.