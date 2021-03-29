MENU

Webinar on Future of Collision Repair

March 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 29, 2021—A Guild 21 webinar next month will feature a California official discussing what he sees coming up in collision repair.

"What is the Future of the Collision Industry?" featuring Patrick Dorais, chief of the Bureau of Automotive Repair for the State of California, is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, at 11 a.m. PST, according to a press release.

Per the release, Dorais "oversees all operational matters of the Bureau, a regulatory agency under the California Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA). This role includes licensing and enforcement activities involving over 35,000 Automotive Repair Dealers and oversight of the Smog Check Program."

To register for the webinar, which will be conducted via Zoom, click here.

