March 24, 2021—A startup in Southern California called Real Auto Body announced this week that it's offering on-demand collision repair service.

The service bills itself as the "Uber of the auto body shop collision repair industry," according to a press release. Through a web portal, it allows customers to line up collision repair service without visiting a shop; customers' cars are picked up from their home or office, repaired, and returned.

The press release says Real Auto Body works with a network of collision repair shops that are certified to repair Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Tesla vehicles.

The service is currently available in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire, the press release says.

"Real Auto Body calls itself 'Real' because its network of collision centers only uses 'real' original equipment manufacturer parts; no cheap, used or fake aftermarket parts," the press release says.

Currently available via the web, the press release says Real Auto Body will be available as a smartphone app come June.