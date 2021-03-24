MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

On-Demand Collision Repair?

March 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS applications collision repair Collision Repair Industry on-demand repair
iPhone
March 24, 2021—A startup in Southern California called Real Auto Body announced this week that it's offering on-demand collision repair service.

The service bills itself as the "Uber of the auto body shop collision repair industry," according to a press release. Through a web portal, it allows customers to line up collision repair service without visiting a shop; customers' cars are picked up from their home or office, repaired, and returned.

The press release says Real Auto Body works with a network of collision repair shops that are certified to repair Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Tesla vehicles.

The service is currently available in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire, the press release says.

"Real Auto Body calls itself 'Real' because its network of collision centers only uses 'real' original equipment manufacturer parts; no cheap, used or fake aftermarket parts," the press release says.

Currently available via the web, the press release says Real Auto Body will be available as a smartphone app come June.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Democrats Push For Minimum Wage Increase By Year's End

asTech Announces Another Acquisition

NABC Award Season is On

Related Articles

On-Demand Car Repair App Launches

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

Collision Repair Industry M&A Back on the Rise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.