MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Fundraiser Supports Female Collision Repair Students

March 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair collision repair education foundation Collision Repair Industry CREF
RA

March 23, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation, to mark Women's History Month, is fundraising to support female collision repair students.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Rachael Alfonso's book, What Cars Say, will be donated to a fund for future female technicians, according to a press release.

The book features the sounds of 21 recorded vehicles sounds. To support female techs, purchase it here

“Growing up, and even now, cars are a huge part of my life," Alfonso, the author and an automotive professional, says in the release. "They bring a smile to my face, whether I am sitting in the driver’s seat—or if I’m underneath the hood, getting my hands dirty. I created this book because I believe a love for cars is inside all of us, and that love should be encouraged.”

 

Image: CREF

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIC To Meet In Person

Increased Relationship between ASE and I-CAR

Related Articles

Golf Outing to Benefit Collision Repair Students

Over 500 Collision Repair Students RSVP for CREF Career Fair

Female Students Place in Every Category at SkillsUSA Competition

You must login or register in order to post a comment.