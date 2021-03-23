Fundraiser Supports Female Collision Repair Students

March 23, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation, to mark Women's History Month, is fundraising to support female collision repair students.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Rachael Alfonso's book, What Cars Say, will be donated to a fund for future female technicians, according to a press release.

The book features the sounds of 21 recorded vehicles sounds. To support female techs, purchase it here.

“Growing up, and even now, cars are a huge part of my life," Alfonso, the author and an automotive professional, says in the release. "They bring a smile to my face, whether I am sitting in the driver’s seat—or if I’m underneath the hood, getting my hands dirty. I created this book because I believe a love for cars is inside all of us, and that love should be encouraged.”

Image: CREF