MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Increased Relationship between ASE and I-CAR

March 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Repair Industry Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence training and education
Handshake

March 22, 2021—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced a continuing partnership to better the future of the industry.

The main goal of this partnership is to better situate education, certification, and training requirements for career technical schools to use I-CAR curriculum to better achieve ASE accreditation, a press release says.

Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE says in the release, “The combination of I-CAR training, ASE Education Foundation program accreditation, and ASE certification brings our industry full circle for finding and creating world-class collision repair and refinishing technicians."

This partnership allows service technicians to reduce the amount of redundancies between courses at I-CAR and ASE when working on designations, says the release. Overall, it allows technicians to decrease the amount of time needed to gain both designations.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIC To Meet In Person

Fundraiser Supports Female Collision Repair Students

Related Articles

I-CAR study finds correlation between training and KPI performance

I-CAR, ASE Present Master Technician of the Year Award

I-CAR, ASE Present Master Technician Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.