Increased Relationship between ASE and I-CAR

March 22, 2021—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced a continuing partnership to better the future of the industry.

The main goal of this partnership is to better situate education, certification, and training requirements for career technical schools to use I-CAR curriculum to better achieve ASE accreditation, a press release says.

Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE says in the release, “The combination of I-CAR training, ASE Education Foundation program accreditation, and ASE certification brings our industry full circle for finding and creating world-class collision repair and refinishing technicians."

This partnership allows service technicians to reduce the amount of redundancies between courses at I-CAR and ASE when working on designations, says the release. Overall, it allows technicians to decrease the amount of time needed to gain both designations.