CCC Releases Reams of Data

March 17, 2021—CCC today released its Crash Course 2021 report.

According to a press release, "The report provides a substantive view of how Covid-19 reshaped the industry with shifts in driving behavior, attitudes toward personal mobility, adoption of telematics-enabled usage-based insurance, and exponential growth in the digitization of operations across the claims and repair experience."

The 130-page report is CCC's 26th annual edition of the Crash Course, and includes information about how ADAS and connected technology accelerated during the pandemic, as well as the growth of telematics and usage-based insurance policies, the press release says.

"Though we expect some changes like miles driven to revert to pre-pandemic levels, we project other changes will become the new baseline as photos, mobile, AI, and customer demands have reset expectations and changed how we work," Susanna Gotsch, director, lead analyst, CCC and Crash Course author, says in the release.