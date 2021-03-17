CCC Becomes Annual Donor to CIF

MENU

March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021—CCC Information Services became the first organization to commit to the Collision Industry Foundation's Annual Donor Program, according to a press release. 

The Annual Donor Program was rolled out last month and was developed to deliver needed and continuous resources to the foundation, the release says. CIF's goal is to bring support to the industry during times of unanticipated events.

Dan Risley, vice president of the automotive services group at CCC and a CIF trustee, says in the release, "The Collision Industry Foundation plays an integral role in our industry, supporting our community when the unexpected happens."

CCC has pledged to give $10,000 each year to the foundation.

