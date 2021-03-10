AkzoNobel Launches Instructional Center

March 11, 2021—AkzoNobel announced the launch of its new national meeting and instructional center.

According to a press release, the instructional center is complete with high-tech audio and visual equipment to help interested parties virtually attend meetings.

The idea came from AkzoNobel's sales capability and training manager, Michael Kuntz, who says in the release, "In any type of meeting or learning environment, we want to create an experience that’s meaningful, impactful and engaging—something that’s both memorable and allows for practical application for our attendees. We set out in very early 2020 to create a space where we could conduct an in-person course or meeting that is also an immersive digital experience; and there’s nothing like the onset of a global pandemic to accelerate your timeline.”