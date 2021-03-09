MENU

CREF Announces Collision School Grants

March 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS collision repair collision repair students COVID-19 donation Relief fund secondary education
March 9, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation recently announced more than $250,000 in collision school grants that will be distributed thanks to its industry partners. 

According to a press release, Driven Brands Collision is providing $2,000 to collision repair education programs across 14 secondary and post-secondary schools. 

Also noted in the release, GEICO donated more than $30,000 to CREF's COVID-19 School Recovery Fund, which will go to help six different schools across five U.S. states. 

“GEICO is focused on giving our customers a great experience from start to finish, and our support for the Collision Repair Education Foundation is an extension of that,” D. Ryan West, GEICO assistant vice president of Florida claims, says in the release. “This donation will help CREF develop trained, qualified repair professionals, enhance the repair industry, and provide career pathways for young people, all of which will greatly benefit our customers.”

Other organizations supporting CREF include CCC, I-CAR, American Family Insurance, and OEM Roundtable. 

