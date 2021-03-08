ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

March 8, 2021—The Automotive Service Association, Society of Collison Repair Specialists, and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers last week released a position statement on scanning compensation for collision repairers.

The statement "acknowledges the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation that is legitimately expressed on a repair order with either a fixed cost, in labor hours and/or set dollar amount," as stated in a press release.

Beyond pre- and post-repair scans, the statement says other procedures related to scanning, including prepping the vehicle for a scan, researching manufacturer data, vehicle diagnostics, systems programming, systems initialization, advanced driver-assistance systems calibrations, and test driving are additional operations and not included in the scanning operation.

The statement also details qualified scan tools and includes other definitions.

ASA's Collision Division drafted the statement, which sought input form the wider collision repair industry.