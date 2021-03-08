MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

March 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS calibration ASA collision repair Collision Repair Industry scanning
Circuits

March 8, 2021—The Automotive Service Association, Society of Collison Repair Specialists, and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers last week released a position statement on scanning compensation for collision repairers.

The statement "acknowledges the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation that is legitimately expressed on a repair order with either a fixed cost, in labor hours and/or set dollar amount," as stated in a press release.

Beyond pre- and post-repair scans, the statement says other procedures related to scanning, including prepping the vehicle for a scan, researching manufacturer data, vehicle diagnostics, systems programming, systems initialization, advanced driver-assistance systems calibrations, and test driving are additional operations and not included in the scanning operation.

The statement also details qualified scan tools and includes other definitions. 

ASA's Collision Division drafted the statement, which sought input form the wider collision repair industry.

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CREF Announces Collision School Grants

New Bill Could Mean Heightened Inspections

CollisionCast: Thoughts From a Young Shop Operator

Related Articles

ASA Releases Position Statement on Vehicle Scanning

Ford Issues Position Statement on Pre-and Post-Diagnostic Scanning

ASA Takes Position on State Farm Scanning Document

You must login or register in order to post a comment.