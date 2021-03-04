Mitchell Joins AI-Estimating Wave

March 4, 2021—Mitchell recently announced that Claim Genius, an artificially intelligent estimating tool, is now available through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP).

According to a press release, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius enables technicians to take photos of a vehicle's damage, then Mitchell translates the repair recommendations given by the AI to pre-populate line items on the estimate. Once the appraiser receives the estimate, it can still be edited.

“Mitchell’s open, cloud-based platform gives insurers the ability to create an automated claims experience that meets their needs,” Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell, says in the press release. “By teaming up with Claim Genius, customers will enjoy more AI options. This further demonstrates our pledge to ongoing innovation through standardization of the latest AI solutions under the MIOP, a single, easy-to-integrate platform. Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, together with Claim Genius’ AI, will help enable carriers, automakers and multi-shop organizations to increase customer satisfaction, decrease expenses and lower cycle times.”