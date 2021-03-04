Spanesi Americas Appoints New Leadership

March 4, 2021—Spanesi Americas, a provider of collision repair equipment, has appointed a new sales and training specialist.

Bret Runyon, the new sales and training specialist, has more than 30 years of experience in the collision repair industry and an associate's degree in automotive collision repair and finish, per a press release. Runyon was also a former manager of an I-CAR Gold class MSO that had several OEM certifications.

"Repairing customer vehicles to OEM specifications has been a clearly defined goal in my career within the [collision repair] industry," Runyon says in the press release. "In my last facility, we were fortunate to have purchased Spanesi equipment. The quality of the equipment, training, and support provided by Tim Morgan and his team inspired me to join the organization. I am excited to become a member of the Spanesi Americas family and support collision repair facilities across North America."