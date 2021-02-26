Community Rallying Behind Local Repair Shop

Feb. 26, 2021—A community is rallying behind its local repair shop owner after a series of fires within the last year, Cleveland.com reported.

A Feb. 12 fire caused serious damage to Mason Auto Body and Mechanical repair shop, owned by Gary Mason. Just eight months earlier, Mason’s personal rental property caught fire, which led to Mason suffering a stroke.

The shop, which Mason has worked in for the past 47 years, caught fire around 4 a.m. and destroyed several vintage cars and motorcycles. Five of Mason’s pets were also lost in the fire.

Over $23,000 has been raised to help Mason recover from his losses over the past year. The goal is to reach $100,000.

