USPS Contract Awarded to Oshkosh Defense

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

USPS Contract Awarded to Oshkosh Defense

February 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
assembly line

Feb. 25, 2021—The U.S. Postal Service has chosen a company to carry out an extensive update to its delivery fleet, Fox Business reported.

Awarded to the Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense, the USPS will invest $482 million into the project. Oshkosh Defense will finalize vehicle design and assemble as many as 165,000 vehicles over the course of a decade. 

The next-gen delivery vehicles are expected to appear on the road in 2023. They will include air conditioning, heating, 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, collision avoidance systems, as well as increased cargo room to evolve alongside a growing ecommerce business.

Car and Driver also reported that the new vehicles will include both battery-electric vehicles and those with low-emission internal-combustion engines.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

