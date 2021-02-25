USPS Contract Awarded to Oshkosh Defense

Feb. 25, 2021—The U.S. Postal Service has chosen a company to carry out an extensive update to its delivery fleet, Fox Business reported.

Awarded to the Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense, the USPS will invest $482 million into the project. Oshkosh Defense will finalize vehicle design and assemble as many as 165,000 vehicles over the course of a decade.

The next-gen delivery vehicles are expected to appear on the road in 2023. They will include air conditioning, heating, 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, collision avoidance systems, as well as increased cargo room to evolve alongside a growing ecommerce business.

Car and Driver also reported that the new vehicles will include both battery-electric vehicles and those with low-emission internal-combustion engines.