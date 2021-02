Feb. 25, 2021—Hyundai is recalling electric vehicle models that have been reported to catch fire while parked.

According to Consumer Reports, the automaker recalled 26,699 electric vehicles, including the Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric, in South Korea. The recalled vehicles were outfitted with batteries made by LG Chem, which will likely have to be replaced.

The automaker will be taking similar actions in the U.S. and Canada.