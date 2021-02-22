MENU

Ford Searches for Dangerous Air Bags

February 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 22, 2021—Ford is recalling additional vehicles that may be equipped with the potentially deadly Takata air bags, after losing some 45 units.

According to Auto Blog, "Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel." The recall covers more than 153,000 Ford Rangers produced between 2004 and 2006. 

Owners will be notified beginning March 8 when dealers will inspect the driver and passenger air bag units and replace them if necessary. 

