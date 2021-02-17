LKQ, CAR Coalition Fight for Aftermarket Parts

Feb. 17, 2021—Specialty parts providers LKQ and the CAR Coalition are launching a campaign in anticipation of new Right to Repair laws.

According to a press release, the campaign includes a two-minute video advocating for the use of aftermarket parts and a new button on the Coalition home page to "write your member of Congress." To watch the video, click here.

The new campaign launch follows the recent passage of Massachusetts' Right to Repair law and General Motors' announcement of a new campaign promoting the use of original equipment manufacturer collision parts.