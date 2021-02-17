MENU

LKQ, CAR Coalition Fight for Aftermarket Parts

February 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters

Feb. 17, 2021—Specialty parts providers LKQ and the CAR Coalition are launching a campaign in anticipation of new Right to Repair laws. 

According to a press release, the campaign includes a two-minute video advocating for the use of aftermarket parts and a new button on the Coalition home page to "write your member of Congress." To watch the video, click here

The new campaign launch follows the recent passage of Massachusetts' Right to Repair law and General Motors' announcement of a new campaign promoting the use of original equipment manufacturer collision parts.  

