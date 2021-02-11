GM Launches OEM Parts Awareness Campaign

Feb. 11, 2021—General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales launched a new marketing campaign to strengthen the GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco brands, and emphasize the importance of using original equipment parts.

According to a press release, the rebranding includes a consistent brand image across all products and a new packing design. The design began rolling out in North America last fall and will arrive globally later this year.

"This is a transformative moment for our team as the rebranding initiative coincides with the recent announcement of GM's new brand identity, EV and AV initiatives," John Roth, global vice president of GM, says in the press release. "In concert with the new direction of our company, we will amplify our long-term vision for Customer Care and Aftersales with service and parts solutions to meet the needs of our evolving vehicle platforms. Our integration plan is well underway and will begin to take shape in market later this year."