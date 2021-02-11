MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

GM Launches OEM Parts Awareness Campaign

February 11, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS general motors original equipment manufacturer parts Parts Department
gfhj

Feb. 11, 2021—General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales launched a new marketing campaign to strengthen the GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco brands, and emphasize the importance of using original equipment parts. 

According to a press release, the rebranding includes a consistent brand image across all products and a new packing design. The design began rolling out in North America last fall and will arrive globally later this year. 

"This is a transformative moment for our team as the rebranding initiative coincides with the recent announcement of GM's new brand identity, EV and AV initiatives," John Roth, global vice president of GM, says in the press release. "In concert with the new direction of our company, we will amplify our long-term vision for Customer Care and Aftersales with service and parts solutions to meet the needs of our evolving vehicle platforms. Our integration plan is well underway and will begin to take shape in market later this year."

Related Articles

SafeAirbags.com Launches Consumer Awareness Campaign

GM Position Statement Pushes OEM Parts on Vehicles with ADAS

Philly MSO Exec Initiates Autism Awareness Campaign

You must login or register in order to post a comment.