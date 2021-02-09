Survey: Tourism Rebound Expected in 2021

Feb. 12, 2021—Tourism is expected to rebound in 2021 with more than 56 percent of Americans likely to travel for a vacation this year, Small Business Trends reported.

A survey, conducted by Morning Consult which interviewed 2,200 adults in the U.S., found consumers were optimistic about traveling and are increasingly becoming more comfortable with the idea. Thirty-six percent of respondents said they expect to travel more for leisure this year.

The results are a welcome sign for the leisure, tourism, and hospitality industries that have been crippled because of the pandemic. It also signals good things for the auto industry as conceivably more Americans will be on the road again and will need to service their vehicles.

