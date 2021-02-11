MENU

Spanesi Appoints Manager in Mexico

February 11, 2021
Feb. 11, 2021—Spanesi Americas, Inc., a provider of vehicle collision repair equipment, appointed Santiago Kneeland as area manager for Mexico. 

Kneeland has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, beginning at the age of 10 when he would perform demonstrations with tire changing equipment, according to a press release. Kneeland's father would tell his customers, "If the kid can do it, so can you!"

"Learning the automotive industry from the ground floor has provided me a unique perspective into the challenges faced by independent automotive repair facility owners, automotive equipment providers, and OEM's looking to have their vehicle fleet repaired correctly," Kneeland says in the release.  

 

Image: Spanesi

