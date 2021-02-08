AutoCanada Acquires Luxury Repair Center

Feb. 8, 2021—AutoCanada acquired Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Repair Centre in Dorval, Quebec, according to a press release.

Auto Bugatti is a 30,000-square-foot facility that opened in 1990 and has certifications to repair vehicles from Tesla, Jaguar, Aston Martin, McLaren, and more.

"The Auto Bugatti partnership is just the beginning our of Collision Centres expansion where we intend to focus on stand-alone collision centers in areas where we have multiple dealerships, to better service our customers," Paul Antony, executive chairman of AutoCanada, says in the release.