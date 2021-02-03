MENU

US Senators Warn White House of Chip Shortage

February 3, 2021
Feb. 5, 2021—A group of senators this week urged the White House to work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage that is hindering the automotive manufacturing industry. 

According to Fox Business, the shortage of semiconductors was exacerbated "by the former Trump administration's actions against Chinese chip factories." The shortage has already affected major automakers, like Volkswagen, Ford, Subaru, Toyota, Nissan, and more. 

The senators, from states such as Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois, warned the White House that the semiconductor shortage could threaten post-pandemic economic recovery, Fox reports. 

