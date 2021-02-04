FenderBender Relaunches Conference, Registration Opens Feb. 15

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 4, 2021—FenderBender announced Thursday the relaunch of the FenderBender Management Conference, set for September 13-15 in Minneapolis. Registration opens February 15 with the conference’s Deal Week, which will coincide with the full reveal of the event’s agenda and speaker lineup.

“Clearly, 2020 wasn’t what any of us planned, but we had the opportunity to evaluate and make some exciting changes to our conference,” said Bryce Evans, vice president of content and events at 10 Missions Media. “We’ve rethought our approach to our sessions, tweaked our agenda, and come up with some innovative new ways to bring our attendees the information they need to grow their businesses.

“We’ve also rebranded our event with a new logo and fresh look that we hope shows everyone that 2021 is a new year—let’s start fresh, get back on track and really make some headway in reaching higher levels of success.”

Some of the evolutions of the event include:

The all-new BUILD mini-workshops, in which presenters, covering a variety of topics, will walk attendees through the strategies and solutions attendees need to shore up pain points in their businesses.

The Future Leaders Program, a one-of-a-kind track designed to deliver specific content for up-and-coming shop leaders, focussing on leadership development, managerial skills, financial knowledge and operational strategies.

Two unique keynotes, and a full roster of presenters made up of the industry’s foremost leaders.

The full agenda and speaker list for the 2021 FenderBender Management Conference will be revealed on Monday, February 15, the same day registration opens with the event’s Deal Week promotion. For more information, visit fenderbenderconference.com.

About the FenderBender Management Conference



The FenderBender Management Conference is a three-day educational conference designed to provide leaders in the collision repair industry with the knowledge, networking, motivational and tangible strategies to push their businesses forward. Find out more at fenderbenderconference.com.

